Can you name all 12 clubs that Nicolas Anelka played for?

Few players have enjoyed careers quite as up-and-down as Nicolas Anelka, who played across Europe and the world, fluctuating between top clubs and lesser-known strugglers.

The question is – how well can you remember that career? Anelka made 13 moves during his 19 years as a senior professional, representing 12 different clubs in that time.

We’re giving you just five minutes to name them all, with only the years in which they represented each club as your clue. Our score to beat is 10/13.

