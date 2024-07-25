Can you name the 19 managers to have taken charge of 300+ Premier League games?

Two managers have taken charge of more than 800 games in the Premier League – but can you name all of those to have managed at least 300 games?

You’ve got 10 minutes to try, but we’ve only listed the number of games each manager has to his name as a clue.

If you fancy another challenge after this, you could try and name the 20 most expensive January transfers in Premier League history.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?