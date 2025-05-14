Liverpool have often gone out and spent big in the Premier League era – but can you name their 25 most expensive signings of all time?

Some fans have criticised current owners Fenway Sports Group for not splashing the cash as much as some of their rivals, like Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Still, there have been several high-profile, big-money additions to the Liverpool squad in recent years. Often that has been to brilliant effect, with the Reds praised fulsomely for their work in the market.

Here, we want you to name all of their 25 most expensive signings in history. Given the exponential recent rise in transfer fees, you won’t be surprised to learn that almost all of them have come in the last 10 years.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, with only the transfer fee paid (according to Transfermarkt) given as a clue.

