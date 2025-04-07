Can you name every Premier League manager hired and sacked in the same season?

Managers aren’t afforded too much time in the modern game and we are asking you to name every Premier League manager to have been hired and sacked in the same season.

A rare but hilarious phenomenon is the fad of hiring a manager mid-season and then sacking him before the campaign has even concluded. Since the inception of the Premier League, this has been the fate of plenty of managers.

It will come as little surprise to learn that Watford account for three of the managers on the list. They were feeling particularly trigger-happy in 2019-20, when they hired and fired two managers within the same season.

Managers from the likes of Chelsea, Fulham, Aston Villa and Newcastle have also suffered the same fate of being hired and sacked in the same campaign.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to get all of the names and to help you out we have given you the season and club they were sacked from.

