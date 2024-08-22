Can you name the 30 players with the most yellow cards in Premier League history?

Players don’t need to be regarded as dirty to pick up yellow cards in the Premier League – but can you name the 30 to have picked up the most in the competition’s history?

You’ve got 15 minutes to try and the number of bookings each player received and their position are your clues. An asterisk denotes a player currently active in the Premier League. You’re going to need a team to stand a chance of getting 100% on this one.

Once you’ve completed this quiz why not try and name the 20 players with the most red cards in Premier League history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 25 oldest goalscorers in Premier League history?