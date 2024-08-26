Can you name the 36 players with 50+ Premier League goals and assists?

Only 36 players have more than 50 goals and assists to their name in Premier League history – but can you name them all?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try but have only listed the number of goals and assists for each player as clues. An asterisk indicates a player is still active in the Premier League.

But if this one is just too straightforward, try to name the Premier League-winning captain for every season.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?