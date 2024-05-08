Can you name the 42 clubs to appear in a European Cup final?
Many of Europe’s biggest clubs have defined themselves through their exploits in the European Cup and Champions League – but how many of the 42 finalists in the competition can you name?
We’re going back before the competition’s rebranding in 1992, here. Apparently, football actually started before then; who knew?
You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and the number of finals each club has appeared in is given as a clue.
