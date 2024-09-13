On April 25, 2004, Arsenal managed to clinch the Premier League title at Tottenham, but how well do you remember the XI that started that game?

Considered as one of the greatest Premier League sides of all time, Arsenal’s Invincibles were truly one of a kind. To make their triumph in 2004 even sweeter, they managed to confirm the title away at their bitter rivals’ White Hart Lane.

A point was enough to get Arsenal over the line as Arsene Wenger’s side drew the game 2-2. Spurs did manage to claim a point after being two goals down, but that was ultimately an insignificant consolation as they had to endure the Gunners being crowned champions.

We’ve given you most of the XI. But what we want to know is whether you can fill in the blanks with the four missing names.

“The overall achievement of the club has been tremendous,” Wenger told the BBC after the match.

“The championship is where you see how good a team is. All the players have had a remarkable attitude and all my staff have been fantastic.

“We’ve been remarkably consistent, haven’t lost a game and we have played stylish football. We have entertained people who just love football.”

