Can you name all 25 Brits to have appeared in the Bundesliga since 2000?

More and more talented young British players are developing their game in the Bundesliga – but can you name every player from England, Wales and Scotland to have played in the German top flight since 2000?

The likes of Kevin Keegan, Mark Hughes and Paul Lambert have played in Germany, but to make your life easier we’re only asking you to list those who have done it since the turn of the millennium.

That leaves 25 to name, and we’ve given you 15 minutes to do it. The only clue you have is the club each player represented.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming every manager to have won the Champions League. If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode. Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 in 2023-24?