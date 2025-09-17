May 2012 will always be a month enshrined in the memory of Chelsea supporters. The Champions League had been a decade-long obsession for the club and they finally scaled the heights following a dramatic night in Munich.

Facing Bayern Munich in their own stadium, Chelsea produced a classic backs-to-the-wall performance to secure a 1-1 draw before shocking their opponents in the penalty shootout.

We’re asking you to name Chelsea’s starting XI from that momentous night. There’s a few unfamiliar names in there, meaning the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 02:27.

