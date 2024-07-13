Can you name the England XI from Southgate’s first match in charge?

Gareth Southgate has been England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey but can you remember the XI he named for his first match in charge?

Southgate – who was initially in charge for four games following Sam Allardyce’s unexpected departure in September 2016 – enjoyed a straight-forward opener as England eased past Malta at Wembley.

A goal in each half was enough to earn the Three Lions three points in this World Cup qualifier and Southgate was pleased with his side’s performance.

“We missed a couple of good chances but given where we were 10 days ago I am pleased with the result,” he told reporters afterwards.

And the former Middlesbrough boss did enough in his interim spell to be named as Allardyce’s permanent successor.

Southgate has since led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the final of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 and the quarter-finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

We’d like you to name the 11 players Southgate named for his first match as England boss in October 2016.

If you’re after another challenge after this, why not try naming every member of England’s squad for the 2002 World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player handed their England debut by Gareth Southgate?