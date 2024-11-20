Can you name the longest-serving managers in Premier League history?

Only 18 managers have remained in charge of the same Premier League club for longer than five years – but can you name them all?

Only managers whose teams remained in the top flight for the full five years are included, discounting the likes of Thomas Frank at Brentford.

Your challenge is to name the 18 longest-serving in the competition’s history, which sounds easy until you realise we haven’t given you the clubs they managed as a clue. You’ve got 10 minutes.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the top goalscorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top 35 appearance makers in Premier League history?