Can you name Man Utd’s XI from Marcus Rashford’s Premier League debut in 2016?

Can you name the Manchester United XI from Marcus Rashford’s goalscoring Premier League debut back in 2016?

The Red Devils took on Arsenal in February 2016 when Rashford made his league debut and it’s fair to say that he had an instant impact. Rashford scored twice against the Gunners and never looked back from that moment.

He became a regular under Louis van Gaal for the remainder of the season and he went on to score eight goals in all competitions in his first season with the senior squad.

Following their 3-2 triumph over Arsenal, the hype surrounding Rashford was at an all-time high. Van Gaal even described the forward as a “special talent” following his brace against the Gunners.

Plenty has changed at United since Rashford made his debut in 2016, but we think that full marks are gettable, especially for the United fans out there.

