Alan Shearer retired from football in April 2006, shortly after scoring for Newcastle United in a 4-1 win over Sunderland – but can you name the victorious Toon XI from that afternoon?

Shearer had been due to retire at the end of the 2005-06 season, after delaying his retirement by 12 months following an underwhelming season under Graeme Souness.

And it looked like another disappointing campaign until Souness was sacked in February 2006, with Newcastle slipping towards the Premier League relegation zone.

Former Newcastle defender Glenn Roeder took over on a caretaker basis and Newcastle zoomed back up the table, with Shearer beating Jackie Milburn’s goalscoring record with a strike against Portsmouth in February.

And, after going a goal down to already-relegated Sunderland, Shearer led a memorable comeback to secure a 4-1 victory for Newcastle and their jubilant supporters.

But an injury picked up at the Stadium of Light meant his retirement date was bought forward, with Shearer announcing the decision five days after his final game.

Still, scoring against your fierce rivals isn’t a bad way to bow out. We’re asking you to name the Newcastle starting XI from that victorious afternoon.

You’ve got 10 minutes to try to name them all and we’ve given you Shearer for free. The score from the office to beat is 02:12.

