Newcastle United supporters will never forget the blockbuster entertainment of Kevin Keegan’s first spell as manager – and this 7-1 demolition of Tottenham in December 1996 is one of the reasons why. But how well do you remember that iconic Magpies side?

Having seen their title challenge of the previous season fade and die, Keegan spent a world-record fee to bring a certain striker to St. James’ Park.

He was one of four Newcastle goalscorers against a hapless Spurs side and, despite Keegan resigning from his position within a month of this match, Newcastle still finished second in the Premier League table.

After years of turmoil, Newcastle have found their free-flowing, ruthless scoring touch once again under Eddie Howe. But we’re asking you to name the starting XI that put Tottenham to the sword over 25 years ago.

If you’re looking for another challenge after this, why not have a go at naming Newcastle’s XI from Shola Ameobi’s last game in 2014?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every Newcastle United manager in the Premier League era?