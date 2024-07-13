Can you name all 9 clubs Craig Bellamy played for in his career?

Craig Bellamy was the archetypal love-him-or-hate-him footballer across his 18-year professional career, in which he represented nine different clubs across 11 different stints.

You might’ve loved him if he played for your team, or hated him if you supported their rivals. The question is – how well do you remember his whole career? We want you to name each of the nine different clubs that he played for, with a couple of them cropping up twice.

We’re giving you just five minutes to name them all, with only the years in which he represented each club as your clue. Our score to beat is 8/11.

