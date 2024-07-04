Can you name the top 20 Argentinian goalscorers in Premier League history?

Argentina has produced some of the greatest footballers of all time – but the Premier League has not been exactly awash with brilliant Argentinian goalscorers.

We’re challenging you to name the top 20 Argentinian goalscorers in Premier League history, which features a huge gap between the top three alone.

Argentina had their triumphant moment at the 2022 Qatar World Cup as Lionel Messi dragged them to glory. Their squad also consisted of a handful of Premier League players.

To help you out we have given you the number of goals each player scored in the Premier League and have placed an asterisk next to their tally if they are still active in the Premier League.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to get all of the names and the score to beat from the office is a steady 15/20.

