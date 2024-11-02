Can you name the top 20 Nigerian goalscorers in Premier League history?

More than 40 Nigerian players have played in the Premier League – but can you name the top 20 goalscorers from the country in the competition?

Nigeria is the most populated country in Africa and, combined with an intense love of football, have been a regular presence at the World Cup.

The Super Eagles made their bow in 1994, unluckily losing to Italy in the last 16, before shocking Spain at the 1998 edition en route to topping their group.

But, while Nigeria have appeared in a further four World Cups, their success in the competition has steadily diminished and they didn’t even qualify for Qatar 2022.

Still, the West African nation has become known for producing skilful players and Premier League managers have signed Nigerians with regularity during the Premier League era.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the top 20 Nigerian goalscorers in the competition, with just the number of goals each player scored and the clubs they played for as clues. An asterisk denotes the player is still active in the Premier League.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 14/20 so we reckon you can beat us very easily. But we’d be surprised, and a little scared, if anybody got full marks.

