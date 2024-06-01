The Champions League plays host to most of the world’s best players every season with a number of legendary figures forging their reputation in Europe’s premier competition.

But, while the goalscorers normally capture the headlines, a number of players have established themselves as assist kings for their clubs.

Any gunslinger needs a regular supply of bullets to do their thing and players who can create a high number of goalscoring chances are prized by any side looking to thrive in the competition.

Look at any side that’s won the Champions League and, beyond the goalscorers that typically hog the glory, you’ll almost certainly a find a number of magical midfielders and forwards that’ve unlocked packed defences with a swish of their boot.

We’re asking you to name the 35 players that have registered the most Champions League assists during the competition’s 32-year history.

The list is a mix of some of the biggest names in world football and those who regularly slip under the radar.

The only clues we’re giving you is the number of assists each player because you should still be getting close to full marks. An asterisk denotes a player that’s participated in this season’s competition.

You’ve got 15 minutes to complete this task and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is a healthy 32/35 – but you can manage that, right?

