Can you name the top 20 scorers in the history of the Merseyside derby?

Everton and Liverpool have played out some classic Merseyside derbies over the years – but can you name the top goalscorers from the game’s history?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and have listed how many goals each player and the years in which they played in Merseyside derbies as your clue. We’ve included every player to have scored five or more goals in this fixture, of which there are 22 in total.

This one’s seriously tough and we’re only expecting the football historians with pre-war knowledge to get full marks. There are plenty of famous names from recent years that should see you rack up a respectable score, though.

“When you play in a Merseyside derby, form goes out the window. People say it is a myth, but it’s not,” the man pictured above, who scored no less than 25 goals in Merseyside derbies, told The Liverpool ECHO.

“These games bring out the best in top players. In a Merseyside derby, you are playing for the supporters. They will get behind the team, as long as the team gives 100 per cent.

“It is easy to support a team when they’re winning, but it’s more important to do that when they’re not doing well to give the team confidence.”

