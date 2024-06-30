Can you name the 20 Spanish players with the most Premier League goals?

Spain has provided the Premier League with some incredible players over the years – but can you name the top 20 Spanish players with the most goals in the competition?

Despite the class of player Spain has often provided the Premier League, not a single player from the country has reached 100 goals in the competition since 1992.

The top-scoring Spaniard in the Premier League has 85 goals, 25 more than the player in second place.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to name the top 20 goalscoring Spaniards in Premier League history. An asterisk denotes the player is still active in the competition.

It’s probably best we warn you now that there are a couple we’re going to be mightily impressed if you manage to name, but if you find this too easy, give our challenge to name the top-scoring Premier League player for each nationality ever represented in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 30 Spanish players with the most Premier League appearances?

