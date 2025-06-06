The World Cup has hosted some of the greatest strikers to ever grace the game – but can you name the top goalscorers in the history of the competition?

While some of the figures on our list scored their goals in the attacker-friendly 1950s, there are some modern legends who have matched the feats of their predecessors as well.

But can you name every player who scored 10 or more goals at the World Cup?

As a clue, we’ve given you the number of goals scored and the country each player was represented when banging them in on the world’s biggest stage. And an asterisk denotes they’re still active today. But that’s all.

We’ve given you 10 minutes to get them all.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup. It’ll drive you mad, we guarantee…

