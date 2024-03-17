Can you name the top 30 Irish goalscorers in Premier League history?

Some of the Premier League’s greatest servants have been from Ireland – but can you name the top 30 Irish goalscorers in the competition’s history?

Given their proximity to England, it’s no surprise that the cream of Irish talent has migrated across the border to represent Premier League clubs.

Players from the republic have generally been reliable and loyal servants for their sides, with a mix of steady professionals and top-class talent showcasing the best footballers Ireland has produced over the past few decades.

We’re giving you 15 minutes, with only the number of goals each player scored given as a clue. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 24/30 and an asterisk denotes that a player is still active in the Premier League.

