Can you name the top Premier League appearance maker for every nation A-M?

Players from over 100 different nations have played in the Premier League since it was formed in 1992, and we’re asking you to name the top appearance maker from every single one.

It’s undoubtedly the toughest challenge we’ve ever set so we’ve given you 20 minutes to list all those for the countries beginning A-M. You can take the second part of the quiz here.

If you do manage to get a high score here, you should find naming the top goalscorer for every country a walk in the park. Not to mention all our other football quizzes.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name everyone who’s won the Champions League & World Cup?