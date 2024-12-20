Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers of the 1990s?

The Premier League was graced with some superb strikers during the 1990s – but can you name the top 25 goalscorers from the decade?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the most prolific marksman from the Premier League’s early years and only the number of goals each player scored as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 1992-93 season all the way through to the end of the 1999-2000 campaign, meaning a host of throwback ballers are included.

If you find that this whets your appetite for another quiz, then you can have a go at naming every man to get over 100 Premier League goals.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the 1990s?