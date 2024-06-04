Can you name the top scorer at every European Championship since 1992?

Euro 2024 is just around the corner and we cannot wait – but can you remember the top scorer from every tournament since 1992?

After an unforgettable Euro 2020 was held across the continent, Germany will play hosts in 2024 and have the chance to silence all doubters on home soil.

Italy will be desperate to defend their crown, though, while England again head into the tournament among the favourites to win.

You’ve got 10 minutes to name every top scorer and we’ve listed the countries they played for and how many goals they got to help you out.

