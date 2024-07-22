Can you name the top goalscorer at every Olympic Games since 1992?

Football at the Olympics may not be as prestigious as the World Cup or Euros, but the Games have often been a platform for talented young footballers to make their mark.

With participation limited to players under the age of 23 – with a limit of three overage players per squad – the list of top goalscorers during the men’s football tournament is a delightful mix of future star players and those who faded into relative obscurity.

You’ve got 15 minutes to name all the top goalscorers since 1992, and we’ve listed the countries they played for and how many goals they got to help you out.

If you fancy taking on another quiz after this, why not try naming every player to score 10+ goals in the history of the World Cup?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?