Can you name the top three of every Ballon d’Or award of the 2000s?

The Ballon d’Or award was dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2010s – but the 2000s saw a much more varied host of names compete for the title.

Regarded as the most prestigious individual award in football, the Ballon d’Or has quite a star-studded history.

We’re giving you 15 minutes to try and name the top three players from every Ballon d’Or award in the 2000s. Naturally, Messi and Ronaldo still feature.

The score from the office to beat is an impressive 27/30. If this gives you the taste for another quiz, try naming every Champions League final goalscorer since 2000.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to make the Ballon d’Or podium in Messi’s eight wins?

