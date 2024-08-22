Can you name these 20 legendary managers’ most-used players?

Some of the modern era’s managerial legends have players they would have entrusted with their life. But do you know who their most-used players are?

Every great manager has a core of trusted disciples to carry their winning message onto the pitch and deliver trophies wherever they managed.

They come in all shapes and sizes; from sturdy centre-backs and commanding midfielders, to reliable goalkeepers and heroic goalscorers.

And no manager worth their salt would be without them. Question is, can you name the most used player of some of the greatest managers to ever grace the sport of football?

We’ve put together a list of 20 of the greatest managers of the past 30 years – including Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola among others – and are asking you to name each of their all-time most-used player.

Given how much some of these names are associated with famous clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, that should narrow down your options.

Others are incredibly tough and we’d be amazed if you can get 100% without using any hints. You’ve got 15 minutes to complete our challenge with no other clue than the manager’s name. Consider this an ultimate test of your footballing knowledge.

