Friday quiz: Can you name these infamous Premier League players?

The Premier League has given birth to many legends over the years, but not all of them are legendary for the reasons they might have hoped. Can you name this infamous bunch from their mugshots?

Weird signings, obscure players, uber-flops, players best remembered for doing something utterly ridiculous – we love all that nonsense here at Planet Football.

In certain cases they’re infamous just for being a bit rubbish, but several are also best remembered for one particular naughty incident.

If this is too easy for you, why not try and name the top Premier League scorer for every nationality? You’ll need a lie down afterwards…

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

But first, good luck with the quiz and don’t forget to tweet us your scores on Twitter @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to have won the Champions League and World Cup?