Can you name Thomas Tuchel’s 25 most-used players in his career?

Thomas Tuchel is one of the most famous managers of his generation, but can you name the 25 players he has used the most during his coaching career?

From humble beginnings with Mainz to winning the Champions League with Chelsea, reaching the final with PSG and managing both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, Tuchel has now stepped into international management and will take charge of England.

Do you know who his most trusted lieutenants have been across that glittering career? We’re asking you to name the 25 players to have made the most appearances under the German coach, across all his clubs and in all competitions.

We’ve given you each player’s number of appearances as a clue and the score to beat from the Planet Football office is 16/25. An asterisk denotes that the player in question still works under Tuchel.

If this puts you in the mood for a Chelsea-themed challenge, why not try naming every player to score 20 or more Premier League goals for the Blues?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name all 44 players that Thomas Tuchel used at Chelsea?