Thirty-six Cameroonian footballers have played in the Premier League, but not many of them have been prolific goalscorers.

Can you name the 11 players from the African nation to have scored 5+ Premier League goals?

We’ve given you just 10 minutes to name the top Cameroonian goalscorers in the competition, with just the number of goals each player scored and the clubs they played for as clues.

An asterisk denotes the player is still active in the Premier League in 2025.

