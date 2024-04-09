Can you name the top Champions League goalscorer for these 20 clubs?

Many of football’s greatest goalscorers have flourished in the Champions League – but can you name the all-time top scorer in the competition for these 20 prominent clubs?

You’ve got 10 minutes to name them all, and we must admit, this gets pretty tough in places.

We’ve given you the club and the number of goals as a clue and an asterisk denotes that they’re still active for that side.

If you fancy testing yourself with a more difficult quiz after this one, try naming these 20 forgotten Champions League players.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to win the Champions League & World Cup?