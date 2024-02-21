Can you name the top 35 non-European Champions League goalscorers?

Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid favourites feature among the top 35 non-European goalscorers in Champions League history – but can you name them all?

We’re challenging you to name the Champions League’s top 35 goalscorers from outside Europe since the competition’s inception in 1992-93.

You’ve got 15 minutes to do so, but we’re being harsh and only giving you the number of goals and the player’s nationality as a clue. An asterisk denotes the player will participate in the 2024-25 edition of the Champions League.

If this gives you a taste for another challenge, have a go at naming every club to have played in the Champions League knockout stages.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name everyone who’s won the Champions League & World Cup?