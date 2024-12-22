Can you name the top 25 Premier League goalscorers of the 2010s?

The Premier League was graced with some superb strikers during the 2010s – but can you name the top 25 goalscorers from the decade?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name the most prolific marksman from the Premier League’s era of world domination and only the number of goals each player scored as your clue.

The timeline runs from the 2010-11 season all the way through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign, meaning a host of modern day greats are included.

