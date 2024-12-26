Can you name the top 10 Premier League goalscorers on Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is one of the most hallowed days in the English football calendar – but can you name the 10 most prolific players on that date in Premier League history?

Each year, fans across the country flock to stadiums or gather around their screens to enjoy the festive fixtures, with matches often delivering dramatic moments, iconic performances and plenty of goals.

We’d like you to name the top 10 Premier League scorers on Boxing Day, with only the number of goals each player has scored as a clue. You’ve got 15 minutes to complete the challenge.

