Can you name the 25 top-scoring FPL players in 2023-24?

With the 2023-24 season nearing its conclusion, millions of FPL mini-leagues are also heating up – but can you name the 25 top-scoring players of the current campaign?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and the clues you have are the number of points each player has scored and the position in which they are listed on the game.

If that gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try and name the top-scoring FPL player from every season since 2002-03?

If you haven’t already, sign up for a Planet Sport account to access hints for those tricky answers and to register your score on the leaderboard.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every team to be relegated from the Premier League?