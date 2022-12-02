South Africa 2010 was one the poorer World Cups in recent memory – but it served up a doozy of a quarter-final between Uruguay and Ghana.

With an unexpected semi-final place at stake, both countries contributed to a memorable match in the cavernous Soccer City stadium.

Sulley Muntari gave the Africans a deserved lead with a long-range pinger before half-time only for Uruguay to equalise through the player that would later be named the best player at the 2010 World Cup.

A tense hour followed and the scores were level at 1-1 deep into extra time when a certain Uruguayan striker committed one of the most infamous acts of villainy of World Cup history.

Asamoah Gyan missed from the subsequent spot-kick, sparking wildly contrasting scenes from the Ghana and Uruguay players, before the South Americans went on to win the penalty shoot-out 4-2 – eliminating the neutrals’ favourites from the competition in the process.

The handball perpetrator became a household name for all the wrong reasons as millions mourned Ghana’s exit. Uruguay went on to lose their semi-final against the Netherlands but their 2010 legacy centres around this match.

We’re asking you to name Uruguay’s starting XI from the match in July 2010. It’s a mix of household names and ones less familiar, so good luck getting a quick time here.

If this puts you in the mood for another World Cup-related challenge, why not try and name Brazil’s XI from the 2002 final win against Germany?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?