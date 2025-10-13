July 1, 2016 is a date that will forever be imprinted on the minds of Welsh football fans. After going a goal down early on in their Euro quarter-final against Belgium, Wales came storming back to win 3-1.

It was the greatest day in Wales’ recent footballing history and sent the nation into raptures, especially that second goal, with the slow-motion Cruyff turn and superlative finish from you-know-who.

How well do you remember the rest of the game, though? Here, we want you to name Chris Coleman’s starting XI from that balmy evening in Villeneuve-d’Ascq.

“I said before we kicked the ball today, we are not here to enjoy it, we are here to compete,” Coleman said after the match.

“We defended like soldiers. All I can do is reiterate to the players never to forget what it took to get here. I know my team are good enough to perform against anybody.”

The time to beat from the office for this one is 01:11 – and we’re expecting some high scores from every Welshman.

