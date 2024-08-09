Can you name West Ham’s top Premier League appearance maker for every initial?

More than 300 different players have played for West Ham in the Premier League – but can you name their top appearance maker for every initial in the competition?

No player with a surname beginning Q or X has played for the Hammers in the Premier League, but that still leaves 24 players to get – and it’s harder than you might imagine.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to try to name them all and have listed the number of appearances each player made for West Ham in the competition as a clue. An asterisk indicates the player is still at the club.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try and name West Ham’s 20 most expensive transfers in history?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

