Can you name West Ham’s XI from Declan Rice’s debut in 2017?

Declan Rice has become one of the best midfielders in world football, but can you name the XI from his West Ham debut in May 2017?

After impressing for the club’s under-23s, Rice made his Premier League bow in a five-minute substitute appearance during the Hammers’ 2-1 win at Burnley on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

He would go on to make 245 appearances for West Ham, captaining the side to their Europa Conference League triumph in 2023 before joining Arsenal in a £105million transfer.

We’d like you to name the XI from Rice’s first game and even a diehard West Ham fan will have forgotten a few of the names that lined up at Turf Moor on that spring afternoon.

