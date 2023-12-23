On May 10, 2016, West Ham United said goodbye to their beloved Upton Park on a night that contained a lot of drama.

The start of their match against Manchester United was delayed after huge crowds gathered on the streets outside the stadium. Once the game was underway, the Hammers came from behind to secure a famous 3-2 victory.

We’re asking you to name West Ham’s starting XI from that evening. The score to beat from our office is 01:24 – a score that any Hammer would do well to match.

If you’re after another brain teaser once you’ve finished this, have a go at naming every current PL club’s top scorer in the competition.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the top Premier League goalscorer for every nationality?