In May 2013, Wigan made all of English football stand still when they beat favourites Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

Winning the oldest cup competition in world football is an incredible feat regardless of the circumstances, but the Latics went a step further by lifting the trophy as the underdogs in their first-ever appearance in the final.

Roberto Mancini’s Premier League-winning side of 2011-12 losing to Wigan remains one of the cup’s greatest upsets to this day.

Not only were Wigan at Wembley for the final for the first time ever, but they would also be relegated from the Premier League in that same season.

After winning the cup, their relegation to the second tier was confirmed in their next match when they lost to Arsenal. A whirlwind of emotions only football could muster up.

Despite the woes of relegation – which the Latics are yet to recover from – they held an open-top bus parade for their immense achievement.

Even more amazingly had booked themselves a spot in the Europa League group stages for the following campaign.

If that isn’t the magic of the FA Cup, we really don’t know what is.

Amid all the tussles with promotion and relegation and the club being passed around different owners, they’ll still always have that day in 2013, and the XI that made it possible.

With that in mind, we’re asking you to name the lineup that started on the day of the 2013 FA Cup final for Wigan. And if this gives you a taste for another quiz, why not try naming every team to reach the final of the competition since 1990?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every single club that Steve Bruce has managed?