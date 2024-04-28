Can you name the 25 worst teams in Premier League history?

Everybody is familiar with the best teams in the Premier League’s history, but what about the worst? We’d like you to name the teams that were so bad that they entered the record books for all the wrong reasons…

Anyone who’s ever followed a club in a nail-biting relegation battle will know that feeling all too well, not to mention the numbing heartbreak that comes from finally facing the drop.

But this lot had weeks to prepare for their demotion, finding themselves cut adrift of the pack with multiple matches still to play.

We’re asking you to name the 25 worst teams in Premier League history up until the end of the 2022-23 season. We’ve given you the season and the points tally achieved by each team as your clue.

