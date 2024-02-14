Can you name the 20 youngest goalscorers in Champions League history?

The Champions League is the perfect stage for a young footballer to introduce themselves to the continent, but can you name the 20 youngest goalscorers in the competition’s history?

We’ve given you 15 minutes to name them all and have listed the club each player scored their first goal for and the year in which they scored it as clues.

Once you’ve given that a go, why not try name the top scorer from every Champions League season? It’s a harder challenge than it sounds.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player that’s won the Champions League & World Cup?