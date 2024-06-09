Can you name the 10 youngest permanent managers in Premier League history?

Once a job for the old and wise, football managers are now getting younger by the season. But can you name the Premier League’s youngest permanent managers?

Players pursuing a career in management isn’t an entirely new idea, but the more popular it’s becoming, the younger players are willing to hang up the boots and make the jump. And for those who never played the game, they’re keen to get down by the touchline as soon as possible.

Julian Nagelsmann and Edin Terzic are leading the charge in Europe as managers who didn’t enjoy successful playing careers but got into the coaching game at a young age, while Xabi Alonso is already a Bundesliga-winning manager at the age of just 42.

Major outlets are reporting that 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler – who gained promotion to the Bundesliga with St. Pauli – is set to be appointed as the new Brighton manager. With that in mind, we want you to name the youngest permanent managers since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

‘Permanent’ is the keyword here. Forget about interim or caretaker spells – we’re only interested in managers who were in the job permanently. Having said that, there are a few player-manager spells in there, so keep that in mind when working your way through.

You’ve got just 10 minutes to name the 10 managers in question. We’ve given you the club they were in charge of and how old they were at the time they managed their first Premier League game in charge as clues, but you’re on your own after that.

