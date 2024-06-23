Can you name Zinedine Zidane’s 25 most-used players as Real Madrid manager?

Zinedine Zidane won the Champions League three times as manager of Real Madrid – but can you name the 25 players he used the most during his two spells at the club?

After his legendary time as a player with Madrid, Zidane was manager of Real Madrid Castilla before taking the reins at the Bernabeu in January 2016.

He called time on his first spell after the 2018 Champions League final, but returned in March 2019 and stayed until the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

Zidane used some generational greats during his time at Madrid and we’d like you to name the top 25 appearance makers under him. They’re listed by appearances and you have 15 minutes to name as many as you can.

