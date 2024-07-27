Can you name every club Carlo Ancelotti has managed?

Carlo Ancelotti has taken charge of 10 different clubs across 11 different stints in his legendary managerial career. We’re setting you the task of naming each and every one of them.

This is one of the easier quizzes we’ve put out. We’re sure you’ll be able to name the European powerhouses that Don Carlo has managed, but a couple of the earlier clubs when he was first starting out might throw you.

The only clue you’re getting is the years he served in each post, but that ought to be enough to help you fill in the blanks.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not have a go at our Ultimate Ancelotti Quiz? Featuring 30 questions all about Don Carlo.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Carlo Ancelotti’s 25 most-used players in his career?