The Ultimate Carlo Ancelotti Quiz: How well do you know Don Carlo’s legendary career?

Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers in the history of football, with a legendary career that includes stops at Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and AC Milan among others.

We’re putting your knowledge to the test of Don Carlo with this bumper 30-question Ancelotti quiz that touches all bases – his ups and downs, his trophies, his most fierce opponents and his often underrated playing days.

There’s a range of difficulties here. Some we’d expect those with even a cursory knowledge of Ancelotti’s career to get. Others will get you thinking a lot harder.

The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 21/30 and we’ll be mightily impressed if you can get close to full marks.

