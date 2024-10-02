Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #4: Can you name these 10 footballers that played under Carlo Ancelotti?

Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers in football history, having won a record five Champions Leagues as well as being the only coach in history to have won the title in each of Europe’s five major leagues.

Unsurprisingly, having sat in the dugout of a great number of European powerhouses, the Italian has been blessed to work with some truly world-class superstars.

But how well do you know those players? We’ve put together a new Wikipedia quiz, featuring screencaps of 10 players that have played under Ancelotti.

This goes in chronological order, ignoring Reggiana but starting at Parma and moving onto players who worked under Don Carlo at Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

Some of these, like the bloke above, are fairly easy. Others will get you thinking a lot more. But none of these are ultra-obscure and we’ve also avoided super-obvious superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka.

To answer the question, all you need to do is to type their name. The surname will suffice, if applicable. The score to beat from Planet Football towers for this one is 7/10.

